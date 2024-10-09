Riot Fest deny dead festival attendee's injuries occurred during Slayer comeback show

A fan has died after sustaining injuries at Chicago’s Riot Fest on September 22.

The passing of Stephen Shult, 58, on Thursday (October 3) was confirmed in a statement Riot Fest shared on social media the next day.

According to a report by Stereogum, Shult was attending Riot Fest with friends and family, who lost track of him after he went further into the crowd during Slayer’s headline performance. Shult was seen in hospital the next day and had suffered head injuries.

On October 5, a friend of Shult’s told The Chicago Tribune, “Based on all the scrapes and bruises on his arms and legs and the brain injury… he had to have been trampled.” However, autopsy results for how Shult died were inconclusive.

In its statement, Riot Fest denied that Shult was injured during the Slayer set, saying that its on-site medical team responded to an incident before the band took the stage. It wrote: “We are heartbroken to share that a festival attendee passed away yesterday. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly challenging time.”

It continued: “The health, safety, and well-being of our fans and community have always been our top priority. We are aware of the various speculations surrounding this tragedy, including claims that it may be linked to the Slayer crowd. However, we want to clarify that this is not the case. The on-site medical team responded to this medical incident, near the Ferris Wheel area, prior to Slayer’s performance. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be sharing further details.

“We ask our community to come together, support one another, and keep those affected in their thoughts.”

Slayer have not commented on the incident.

Slayer’s Riot Fest concert was their first in five years. The thrash metal heroes previously retired in early 2019, following the conclusion of a worldwide farewell tour. A planned second comeback show at Louder Than Life in Kentucky on September 27 was cancelled due to stormy weather, and their next set will be at Aftershock in San Bernardino, California, tomorrow (October 10).