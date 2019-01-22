Ring Van Mobius and Arabs In Aspic announce London show

Two of Norway's hottest prog rock bands, Ring Van Mobius and Arabs In Aspic, will play their very first gig in London next month. They will appear at London's Water Rats venue on February 25.

Both acts are signed to the Apollon Label and have featured in recent issues of Prog magazine. The heavily 70s influenced Ring Van Mobius released their excellent debut album Past The Evening Sun last year which showed strong VdGG and ELP influences.

The equally retro influenced Arabs In Aspic released their first ever live album (their seventh release over-all) with Live At Avantgarden in November last year.

Tickets for the show are priced at £16.50 (including booking fee) and are available here.