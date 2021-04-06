Ride The Lightning or Master Of Puppets? The new Metal Hammer Podcast settles the debate

The latest Metal Hammer Podcast is one of our biggest shows ever as Merl, Steve and Jonathan decide which Metallica album gets inducted into the sacred Metal Hammer Podcast Hall Of Fame - Ride The Lightning or Master Of Puppets?

The lads reveal how they first each discovered Metallica, discuss why these two albums were so important to metal's evolution, where any small chinks in either album's armour might be (and we had to search hard to find them...) and which songs on each record are our favourites.

And while we're here: a big shout out to the mighty Conjurer for providing the new theme for the show!