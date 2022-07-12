Rico Nasty says "everyone hates" her new single Skullflower and she could not care less

Rico Nasty has released a trippy video for new single Skullflower, the follow up to her June single Black Punk, and admitted "Everyone hates the new song but eye love it."

The Washington DC-born rapper has previously described her forthcoming 'project' Las Ruinas as her most "experimental" body of work yet, and the 25-year-old is clearly in no mood to compromise when it comes to sharing new music.

"Im not tryna go number one," she posted on Twitter. "Im just making music that I like again. If you don’t get it. Then don’t. Im not about to waste my entire career pleasing people, that’s not what I’m here for. I hope you respect that."

Striking a note of defiance about her new song, she added, "And besides when was I ever gonna have a SUNFLOWER FIELD LIKE THAT AND A SONG CALLED SKULLFLOWER AT THE SAME TIME."

Watch the video below:

Im not tryna go number one . Im just making music that I like again . If you don’t get it . Then don’t . Im not about to waste my entire career pleasing people , that’s not what I’m here for . I hope you respect that .July 12, 2022 See more

Speaking to Kerrang! earlier this year, Rico Nasty likened her gigs to "heavy metal shows".

“They’re chaotic as fuck," she promised, "chaotic people flying every which direction, there’s mosh-pits and all of that shit."

Las Ruinas is set for release on July 22.