Richie Sambora is 'talking' to Bon Jovi about reunion

Richie Sambora says there's a "possibility" of him reuniting with Bon Jovi next year.

The guitarist joined Bon Jovi in 1983 and co-wrote most of the band’s biggest hits. He walked away in 2013 prior to a show on the first leg of their Because We Can tour, later citing the need for a break and to handle some family issues.

Talk of him returning to the band has barely stopped since.

At the Music Industry Trusts Award show in London this week, Sambora was asked by Metro whether a reunion with Bon Jovi was likely.

He said: "It’s a possibility. We’re talking a bit." Metro notes that Sambora gave his response with a 'cheeky smile on his face.'

His response came as he was specifically asked whether he'd consider playing with Bon Jovi as headliners for Glastonbury 2023. As yet, no acts have been confirmed for the June festival.

It's not the first time Sambora has given fans hope that he'll return to the band. In 2020 he said: "It would have to be a special situation for me to go back, but I'm certainly not counting it out. I have no malice toward that band."

Those 2020 comments came just weeks after Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi said: "There's not a day that goes by that I don't wish that Richie had his life together and was still in the band. And yet, in a weird way, it's because of his inability to get it together anymore that we went on and wrote [2016 album] This House Is Not For Sale."

Jon's suggestion that Sambora's life was in disarray perhaps put paid to a reunion at that time, as the guitarist later responded: "When people say I don't have my life together — are you kidding me? I'm the happiest dude on the block."