Ric Ocasek’s family issue statement after death of The Cars' vocalist and guitarist

The family of Ric Ocasek have issued a statement in light of The Cars’ vocalist and guitarist’s death earlier this week.

Ocasek died at his home in Manhattan on Sunday at the age of 75, with police confirming there had been no signs of foul play. No cause of death has been revealed, with the family statement saying Ocasek had been resting after undergoing recent surgery.

It reads: “Ric was at home recuperating very well after surgery. Our two sons, Jonathan and Oliver, and I were making sure he was comfortable, ordering food and watching TV together.

“I found him still asleep when bringing him his Sunday morning coffee. I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realised that during the night he had peacefully passed on.”

The family add: “We appreciate the great outpouring of love. We, his family and friends, are completely and utterly devastated by his untimely and unexpected death and would appreciate the privacy to mourn in private.”

Jonathan and Oliver have also shared their thoughts along with a picture of some of their father's doodles.

The brothers say: “Our dad was a prolific doodler. His passing was sudden, unexpected, and beyond heartbreaking. Yesterday, we found this last doodle on his armchair. He couldn’t have known what it would end up meaning to us. We love him so much.”

Further tributes have been flooding in through social media to the artist and producer, with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea calling Ocasek an “interesting, smart, kind, funny man who made incredible records.”

Other tributes have come from artists including Dee Snider, Paul Stanley, Billy Corgan, Mike Portnoy, Todd Kerns and Alex Skolnick.

