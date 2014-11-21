Trending

Aldrich, Blades & Castronovo reveal their supergroup

By Classic Rock  

Whitesnake, Night Ranger and Journey men confirm Revolution Saints debut, featuring Neal Schon and Arnel Pineda

Former Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich, Journey drummer Deen Castronovo and Night Ranger bassist Jack Blades have revealed details of their supergroup project.

They’re called Revolution Saints and they’ll release their self-titled debut album on February 23 via Frontiers Records – featuring guest appearances by Journey members Neal Schon and Arnel Pineda.

The band is the brainchild of Frontiers boss Serafino Perugino, who’s long wanted to showcase Castronovo’s lead vocal talents. He describes the tie-up with Aldrich and Blades as “a dream come true.”

The trio promise to “bring back the classic melodic rock style to where it should be – inspiring, uplifting vocals, soaring melodies and musicianship to die for.”

Castronovo enthuses: “It’s 80s vibe rock with nuts. You’ve got some great players here, tonnes of melody, huge hooks. You really can’t go wrong.”

The album was produced by Alessandro Del Vecchio, who also co-wrote some songs and played keyboards. The first track will be released next month. Find out more.

Tracklist

  1. Back On My Trail

  2. Turn Back Time

  3. You’re Not Alone featuring Arnel Pineda

  4. Locked Out Of Paradise

  5. Way To The Sun featuring Neal Schon

  6. Dream On

  7. Don’t Walk Away

  8. Here Forever

  9. Strangers To This Life

  10. Better World

  11. How To Mend A Broken Heart

  12. In The Name Of The Father (Fernando’s Song)