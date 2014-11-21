Aldrich, Blades & Castronovo reveal their supergroup

Former Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich, Journey drummer Deen Castronovo and Night Ranger bassist Jack Blades have revealed details of their supergroup project.

They’re called Revolution Saints and they’ll release their self-titled debut album on February 23 via Frontiers Records – featuring guest appearances by Journey members Neal Schon and Arnel Pineda.

The band is the brainchild of Frontiers boss Serafino Perugino, who’s long wanted to showcase Castronovo’s lead vocal talents. He describes the tie-up with Aldrich and Blades as “a dream come true.”

The trio promise to “bring back the classic melodic rock style to where it should be – inspiring, uplifting vocals, soaring melodies and musicianship to die for.”

Castronovo enthuses: “It’s 80s vibe rock with nuts. You’ve got some great players here, tonnes of melody, huge hooks. You really can’t go wrong.”

The album was produced by Alessandro Del Vecchio, who also co-wrote some songs and played keyboards. The first track will be released next month. Find out more.

Tracklist