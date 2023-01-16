Refused members launch 'anti-racist, anti-fascist free-form death jazz' side-project

Refused members Dennis Lyxzén (vocals), Magnus Flagg (bass) and David Sandström (drums) have started a new side-project, Backengrillen, which they describe as "anti-racist, anti-fascist free-form death jazz".

The trio are joined in the new group by saxophonist/flautist Mats Gustafsson, who they describe as a "free jazz genius".

“Like I wasn’t busy enough we decided to start a new band," says Dennis Lyxzén. "There’s some familiar faces like me on vocals, David on drums and Magnus on bass. You know, most of Refused. Joining us is Mats Gustafsson free jazz genius on saxophone and flute and noise. It’s wild and improvised and tons of fun."

The band have lined up four Swedish dates in January.

Backengrillen will play:



Jan 25: Stockholm, Fashing SWE

Jan 26: Uppsala, Uppsala Konstmuseum SWE

Jan 27: Göteborg, Folkteatern SWE

Jan 28: Örebro, Kvarteret & Co SWE

Fake Names, the post hardcore supergroup which unites Dennis Lyxzén with Washington DC guitarists Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty) and Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), bassist Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside) and drummer Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites of Spring), will release their second album, the 10-track Expendables, on March 3 on Epitaph. The group released the single Delete Myself last year.

The album tracklist is:



1. Targets

2. Expendables

3. Delete Myself

4. Go

5. Don't Blame Yourself

6. Can't Take It

7. Damage Done

8. Madtown

9. Caught In Between

10. Too Little Too Late

The quintet will play US shows in April:



Apr 13: Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents

Apr 14: Brooklyn, NY TV Eye

Apr 15: Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda's

Apr 16: Washington, DC The Black Cat

Apr 20: San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Stop

Apr 22: Long Beach, CA Alex's Bar

Apr 23: Los Angeles, CA Zebulon