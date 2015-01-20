Reef renewed by addition of Jesse Wood

Reef frontman Gary Stringer says the addition of guitarist Jesse Wood feels like a new beginning for the band.

Wood – son of Rolling Stone Ronnie – joined the group last year after the departure of Kenwyne House, who left to focus on his new band Goldray.

And the new blood has given Reef a renewed focus, according to the singer.

He tells BandApp: “In April we auditioned for a new guitarist and have found a beaut in Jesse Wood. He learnt a stack of songs, we played a few festivals through the summer and by the autumn we were writing new songs.

“It couldn’t have gone any better really. He gets a great sound and is a top man. Having a different guitar player with his own style adds a new dynamic to the band and it feels fresh.”

They’ve started work on a new record, which will be the follow-up to 2000’s Getaway. They released two songs – Barking At Trees and You Got It – last year to be used on the film Winter.

Reef go out on a headlining tour in March and also support Thunder on three dates.

REEF 2015 UK TOUR DATES

Mar 04: Brighton Concorde

Mar 05: Reading Sub 89

Mar 06: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 07: Barnstable Factory

Mar 12: First Direct Arena (with Thunder)

Mar 13: Birmingham NIA (with Thunder)

Mar 14: London Eventim Apollo (with Thunder)

Mar 19: London Scala

Mar 20: Liverpool O2 Academy

Mar 21: Manchester Academy 2

Mar 26: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 27: Norwich Waterfront

Apr 02: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms

Apr 03: Aberdeen Garage

Apr 04: Inverness Ironworks

Apr 05: Newcastle Riverside