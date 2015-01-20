Trending

Reef renewed by addition of Jesse Wood

By Classic Rock  

Frontman Stringer says band planning album with guitarist

Reef frontman Gary Stringer says the addition of guitarist Jesse Wood feels like a new beginning for the band.

Wood – son of Rolling Stone Ronnie – joined the group last year after the departure of Kenwyne House, who left to focus on his new band Goldray.

And the new blood has given Reef a renewed focus, according to the singer.

He tells BandApp: “In April we auditioned for a new guitarist and have found a beaut in Jesse Wood. He learnt a stack of songs, we played a few festivals through the summer and by the autumn we were writing new songs.

“It couldn’t have gone any better really. He gets a great sound and is a top man. Having a different guitar player with his own style adds a new dynamic to the band and it feels fresh.”

They’ve started work on a new record, which will be the follow-up to 2000’s Getaway. They released two songs – Barking At Trees and You Got It – last year to be used on the film Winter.

Reef go out on a headlining tour in March and also support Thunder on three dates.

REEF 2015 UK TOUR DATES

Mar 04: Brighton Concorde

Mar 05: Reading Sub 89

Mar 06: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 07: Barnstable Factory

Mar 12: First Direct Arena (with Thunder)

Mar 13: Birmingham NIA (with Thunder)

Mar 14: London Eventim Apollo (with Thunder)

Mar 19: London Scala

Mar 20: Liverpool O2 Academy

Mar 21: Manchester Academy 2

Mar 26: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 27: Norwich Waterfront

Apr 02: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms

Apr 03: Aberdeen Garage

Apr 04: Inverness Ironworks

Apr 05: Newcastle Riverside