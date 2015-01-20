Reef renewed by addition of Jesse Wood

Reef frontman Gary Stringer says the addition of guitarist Jesse Wood feels like a new beginning for the band.
Wood – son of Rolling Stone Ronnie – joined the group last year after the departure of Kenwyne House, who left to focus on his new band Goldray.
And the new blood has given Reef a renewed focus, according to the singer.
He tells BandApp: “In April we auditioned for a new guitarist and have found a beaut in Jesse Wood. He learnt a stack of songs, we played a few festivals through the summer and by the autumn we were writing new songs.
“It couldn’t have gone any better really. He gets a great sound and is a top man. Having a different guitar player with his own style adds a new dynamic to the band and it feels fresh.”
They’ve started work on a new record, which will be the follow-up to 2000’s Getaway. They released two songs – Barking At Trees and You Got It – last year to be used on the film Winter.
Reef go out on a headlining tour in March and also support Thunder on three dates.
REEF 2015 UK TOUR DATES
Mar 04: Brighton Concorde
Mar 05: Reading Sub 89
Mar 06: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 07: Barnstable Factory
Mar 12: First Direct Arena (with Thunder)
Mar 13: Birmingham NIA (with Thunder)
Mar 14: London Eventim Apollo (with Thunder)
Mar 19: London Scala
Mar 20: Liverpool O2 Academy
Mar 21: Manchester Academy 2
Mar 26: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Mar 27: Norwich Waterfront
Apr 02: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms
Apr 03: Aberdeen Garage
Apr 04: Inverness Ironworks
Apr 05: Newcastle Riverside