Red Fang's London Show Upgraded

Awesome news as Red Fang‘s upcoming London show has been upgraded due to overwhelming demand!

Our most favouritest bearded Portland riff kings will now play Camden’s Electric Ballroom. We reckon tickets will fly for that as well, so if you missed out before but still want the chance to catch one of the best bands going, you know what to do.

Red Fang - Blood Like Cream Red Fang’s full list of UK dates are as follows: Mar 17 Sheffield UK Corporation Mar 18 Manchester UK Sound Control Mar 19 Glasgow UK Classic Grand Mar 20 Birmingham UK Institute Temple Mar 21 London UK Electric Ballroom Latest Red Fang album ‘Whales And Leeches’ is out now via Relapse.