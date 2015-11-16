Red Dirt Skinners in Space Oddity

Red Dirt Skinners have released their live cover of David Bowie classic Space Oddity.

It features Sarah Skinner on vocals, sax and harmonica, while husband Rob provides vocals, guitar and foot-operated percussion.

Sarah recently explained how the pair’s differing musical tastes provided them with an additional edge, saying: “Rob likes quite heavy, proggy music, and I’m more blues and jazz. When it comes to writing songs or choosing covers to play, we’re very much in agreement.”

The Skinners recently completed a UK tour and return to the road later this month:

Nov 26: Poolewe Village Hall

Nov 28: Nicholforest Village Hall

Dec 02: Kieghley Exchange Arts Centre

Dec 05: Goole Shire Hall