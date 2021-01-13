Rare David Bowie vinyl demo featuring the track Run Piper Run heads to auction

A rare slice of David Bowie memorabilia will go under the hammer later this week in the shape of a 7-inch vinyl demo of the previously unreleased track Run Piper Run.

The song was recorded in 1967 and is backed by Lay Your Head Upon My Shoulder by The Move co-founder Ace Kefford – a track that would resurface on the 2003 album Ace (The Lost 1968 Tapes).

The disc will head to auction on Friday (January 15) at the Wessex Auction Rooms in Chippenham, England, with the online bidding set to get under way at 10.30am BST.

The disc is estimated to fetch between £6000 and £8000 and a snippet of Run Piper Run can be listened to below. In July 2020, an unreleased Bowie demo of I Do Believe I Love You sold at the Wessex Auction Rooms for £18,000.

The Bowie/Kefford disc will be just one of the vinyl offerings on the day, with a focus particularly on punk rarities and demos.

These include a set of seven Sex Pistols original singles pressings, the Ramones CD box set We’re Outta Here which has been signed by Johnny, CJ, Dee Dee, Joey, Marky and Tommy Ramone, and a copy of Tommy Gun by The Clash which has been autographed by Joe Strummer, Paul Simonon, Mick Jones and Topper Headon.

