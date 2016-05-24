Ramones debut gets 40th anniversary deluxe reissue

The Ramones’ 40th anniversary will be celebrated with an expanded reissue of their 1976 self-titled debut album.

The 3CD/1LP deluxe box set will be released on July 29 and includes a remastered stereo version, a new mono mix and a pair of live shows from 1976. It’s limited to 19,760 copies worldwide.

Original producer Craig Leon is behind the remastering process. He says: “The earliest mixes of the album were virtually mono.

“We had an idea to record at Abbey Road and do both a mono and stereo version of the album, which was unheard of at the time. I’m thrilled that now, 40 years later, we followed through on that original idea.”

The deluxe set’s second disc features single mixes, outtakes, and demos. The demos of I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend, 53rd And 3rd, and Loudmouth are previously unreleased.

The third disc includes two live shows recorded at The Roxy in West Hollywood on August 12, 1976. One of the sets has never been available until now.

Ramones 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition tracklist

Disc One: Original Album

Stereo Version Blitzkrieg Bop Beat On The Brat Judy Is A Punk I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend Chain Saw Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue I Don’t Wanna Go Down To The Basement Loudmouth Havana Affair Listen To My Heart 53rd & 3rd Let’s Dance I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World

40th Anniversary Mono Mix

Blitzkrieg Bop Beat On The Brat Judy Is A Punk” I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend Chain Saw Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue I Don’t Wanna Go Down To The Basement Loudmouth Havana Affair Listen To My Heart 53rd & 3rd Let’s Dance I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World

Disc Two: Single Mixes, Outtakes, and Demos

Blitzkrieg Bop (Original Stereo Single Version) Blitzkrieg Bop (Original Mono Single Version) I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend (Original Stereo Single Version) I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend (Original Mono Single Version) Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World (Original Uncensored Vocals) I Don’t Care(Demo) 53rd & 3rd (Demo) Loudmouth (Demo) Chain Saw (Demo) You Never Should Have Opened That Door (Demo) I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend” (Demo) I Can’t Be (Demo) Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World (Demo) I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You (Demo) Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue (Demo) I Don’t Wanna Be Learned/I Don’t Wanna Be Tamed (Demo) You’re Gonna Kill That Girl (Demo) What’s Your Name (Demo)

Disc Three: Live at The Roxy (8/12/76)

Set One

Loudmouth Beat On The Brat Blitzkrieg Bop I Remember You Glad To See You Go Chain Saw 53rd & 3rd I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend Havana Affair Listen To My Heart California Sun Judy Is A Punk I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue Let’s Dance

Set Two

Loudmouth Beat On The Brat Blitzkrieg Bop I Remember You Glad To See You Go Chain Saw 53rd & 3rd I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend Havana Affair Listen To My Heart California Sun Judy Is A Punk I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue Let’s Dance

40th Anniversary Mono Mix LP

Blitzkrieg Bop Beat On The Brat Judy Is A Punk I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend Chain Saw Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue I Don’t Wanna Go Down To The Basement Loudmouth Havana Affair Listen To My Heart 53rd & 3rd Let’s Dance I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World

Bullying, O.C.D. And Broken Hearts: The Truth About The Ramones