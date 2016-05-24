Trending

Ramones debut gets 40th anniversary deluxe reissue

Punk rock pioneers' 1976 debut album to be reissued in 3CD/1LP limited edition box set

The Ramones
The Ramones’ 40th anniversary will be celebrated with an expanded reissue of their 1976 self-titled debut album.

The 3CD/1LP deluxe box set will be released on July 29 and includes a remastered stereo version, a new mono mix and a pair of live shows from 1976. It’s limited to 19,760 copies worldwide.

Original producer Craig Leon is behind the remastering process. He says: “The earliest mixes of the album were virtually mono.

“We had an idea to record at Abbey Road and do both a mono and stereo version of the album, which was unheard of at the time. I’m thrilled that now, 40 years later, we followed through on that original idea.”

The deluxe set’s second disc features single mixes, outtakes, and demos. The demos of I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend, 53rd And 3rd, and Loudmouth are previously unreleased.

The third disc includes two live shows recorded at The Roxy in West Hollywood on August 12, 1976. One of the sets has never been available until now.

Ramones 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition tracklist

Disc One: Original Album

  1. Stereo Version
  2. Blitzkrieg Bop
  3. Beat On The Brat
  4. Judy Is A Punk
  5. I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
  6. Chain Saw
  7. Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue
  8. I Don’t Wanna Go Down To The Basement
  9. Loudmouth
  10. Havana Affair
  11. Listen To My Heart
  12. 53rd & 3rd
  13. Let’s Dance
  14. I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You
  15. Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World

40th Anniversary Mono Mix

  1. Blitzkrieg Bop
  2. Beat On The Brat
  3. Judy Is A Punk”
  4. I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
  5. Chain Saw
  6. Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue
  7. I Don’t Wanna Go Down To The Basement
  8. Loudmouth
  9. Havana Affair
  10. Listen To My Heart
  11. 53rd & 3rd
  12. Let’s Dance
  13. I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You
  14. Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World

Disc Two: Single Mixes, Outtakes, and Demos

  1. Blitzkrieg Bop (Original Stereo Single Version)
  2. Blitzkrieg Bop (Original Mono Single Version)
  3. I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend (Original Stereo Single Version)
  4. I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend (Original Mono Single Version)
  5. Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World (Original Uncensored Vocals)
  6. I Don’t Care(Demo)
  7. 53rd & 3rd (Demo)
  8. Loudmouth (Demo)
  9. Chain Saw (Demo)
  10. You Never Should Have Opened That Door (Demo)
  11. I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend” (Demo)
  12. I Can’t Be (Demo)
  13. Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World (Demo)
  14. I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You (Demo)
  15. Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue (Demo)
  16. I Don’t Wanna Be Learned/I Don’t Wanna Be Tamed (Demo)
  17. You’re Gonna Kill That Girl (Demo)
  18. What’s Your Name (Demo)

Disc Three: Live at The Roxy (8/12/76)

Set One

  1. Loudmouth
  2. Beat On The Brat
  3. Blitzkrieg Bop
  4. I Remember You
  5. Glad To See You Go
  6. Chain Saw
  7. 53rd & 3rd
  8. I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
  9. Havana Affair
  10. Listen To My Heart
  11. California Sun
  12. Judy Is A Punk
  13. I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You
  14. Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World
  15. Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue
  16. Let’s Dance

Set Two

  1. Loudmouth
  2. Beat On The Brat
  3. Blitzkrieg Bop
  4. I Remember You
  5. Glad To See You Go
  6. Chain Saw
  7. 53rd & 3rd
  8. I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
  9. Havana Affair
  10. Listen To My Heart
  11. California Sun
  12. Judy Is A Punk
  13. I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You
  14. Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World
  15. Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue
  16. Let’s Dance

40th Anniversary Mono Mix LP

  1. Blitzkrieg Bop
  2. Beat On The Brat
  3. Judy Is A Punk
  4. I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
  5. Chain Saw
  6. Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue
  7. I Don’t Wanna Go Down To The Basement
  8. Loudmouth
  9. Havana Affair
  10. Listen To My Heart
  11. 53rd & 3rd
  12. Let’s Dance
  13. I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You
  14. Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World

