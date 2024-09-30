The Quireboys have released a third single from their upcoming album Wardour Street. I Think I Got It Wrong Again follows the release of Jeeze Louise last December, and Raining Whiskey, which arrived in June and featured a guest vocal from Frankie Miller.

“The new single I Think I Got It Wrong Again is Quireboys at their very best," says Quireboys frontman Spike, "with our classic backing vocals, rock'n'roll guitar and honky tonk piano. Just wait for it to kick in!”

Wardour Street is the first Quireboys since the band split in acrimonious circumstances in 2022, and finds Spike joined by fellow founder members Nigel Mogg and Chris Johnstone, with Rudy Richman – who first played with the band in the early 1990s – on drums. The lineup is completed by Thunder guitarist Luke Morley, who also produced the album.

A month ago, the other half of the acrimonious split announced a name change to the Black Eyed Sons for a debut album entitled Cowboys In Pinstriped Suits. It'll arrive via Off Yer Rocka Recordings on January 28, 2025. The revised moniker is a nod to the 2014 Quireboys album of the same name.

Wardour Street is released via Cadiz Music on October 11 and is available to pre-order now. It's followed by a UK in November, a run of 12 dates that kicks off at Grimsby Yardbirds on November 14, and wraps up at 1865 in Southampton on December 1.

“To our friends and fans, old and new, thanks for your amazing support," says Spike. "See you on tour and at the bar in a town near you!"

Full dates below.

Quireboys - I Think I Got It Wrong Again - YouTube Watch On

The Quireboys: Wardour Street tracklist

Jeeze Louise

Raining Whiskey

You And I

I Think I Got It Wrong Again

Myrtle Beach

Happy

No Honour Amongst Thieves

Howlin’ Wolf

Ain’t Over Now

Like It Or Not

Wardour Street

Quireboys: Wardour Street Autumn Tour 2024

Nov 14: Grimsby Yardbirds

Nov 15: Wakefield Venue 23

Nov 16: Bridgwater The Palace

Nov 17: Newport Corn Exchange

Nov 20: Belfast Limelight

Nov 22: Nuneaton Queens Hall

Nov 23: Nottingham Old Cold Store

Nov 24: London Islington Assembly

Nov 28: Troon Winterstorm

Nov 29: Birmingham Asylum

Nov 30: Manchester Gorillas

Dec 01: Southampton 1865

Get tickets.