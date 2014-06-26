Quiet Riot detail 10 with 2 singers

Quiet Riot will release an album called 10 on June 27, featuring six tracks with new frontman Jizzy Pearl and four with late singer Kevin DuBrow.

The live DuBrow songs are the last pieces of professionally-recorded music he made before dying of an accidental drug overdose in 2007.

Drummer Frankie Banali recently told Loudwire that DuBrow would have approved of the band continuing, saying: “He knows why I do things and how I do things. The choices I made for the four live songs would be the ones he agreed with.

“With the new songs, I know he would get it. There’s one song in particular which is my personal farewell to Kevin, and very tongue-in-cheek – and don’t expect it to be a ballad.”

Former Ratt and Love/Hate frontman Pearl last month admitted recording sessions had taken place before he felt fully ready, but added: “I just recently heard them and they sound great. I’m happy.”

10 will be released via iTunes and Amazon. Quiet Riot are the subjects of documentary movie Well Now You’re Here There’s No Way Back, due for general release in the coming months.

Quiet Riot: 10 trailer