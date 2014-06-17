Queensryche: We have our energy back

Queensryche drummer Scott Rockenfield says the band have their energy back after settling their legal issues with former singer Geoff Tate.

The legal wrangling saw two versions of the band – both using the Queensryche name – touring and recording, one fronted by Tate and other by Todd La Torre.

Finally the two parties settled, with Tate losing the right to use the Queensryche name.

Rockenfield tells Sweden’s Morron Rock show: “Everything has gone really well. It was something that was definitely meant to be. We’re happy that we’ve been able to come to an agreement and move on with everything.

“Todd’s been a great addition to what we’re doing. We feel like we have our energy back and the goal of the band is now back to what we feel it should have been for a long time — that we wanted it to be.

“But we just feel like we’re back being Queensryche and doing what is best for Queensryche and, I think, what our fans have been wanting to hear and see from us for a long time — playing all the great old classic songs that we’ve had, and then making a record last year with Todd that just, to us, felt really great and felt like a Queensryche record. And I think the fans have embraced that.”

Rockenfield also discusses the band’s gigs in the wake of the legal settlement.