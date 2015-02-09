Queensryche have bridges to rebuild

Queensryche guitarist Michael Wilton says the band have to ‘rebuild bridges’ after their dramatic legal tussle with former singer Geoff Tate.

Wilton says the band will hit the road around the world once they finish recording their new album this year. And he says there is plenty to come from the band.

He tells Ishibashi Music: “We’re just rebuilding the whole landscape for touring. We’ve got a lot of people behind us that are really supportive. And what that means is basically reclaiming all the territories around the world, rebuilding all the bridges — just lots of great things happening for Queensryche.”

Queensryche last year settled a legal dispute with former singer Geoff Tate, which saw two bands using the name recording and touring at the same time. Tate is now working under the Operation: Mindcrime banner.

Queenryche – now fronted by Todd La Torre – recorded their self-titled album in 2013 and are working on the follow-up, which La Torre says the band will start recording this month.

They will play three UK dates later in the year.

QUEENSRYCHE UK TOUR

Aug 05: Bristol Marble Factory

Aug 06: London Electric Ballroom

Aug 07: Brighton Concorde 2