Queen’s Brian May knighted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace

Queen guitarist Brian May was knighted by King Charles in an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace today, March 14.



May was made a Knight Bachelor for services to music and charity in the 2023 New Year's Honours List.

The guitarist later posted a photo of himself with the King on Instagram with the caption "No words!"

A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

May recently revealed that he's been talking anew with the team behind Queen's hugely-successful Oscar-winning 2018 bio-pic Bohemian Rhapsody and admits that the idea of doing a sequel is "so tempting".



Bohemian Rhapsody is the biggest music biopic of all-time, grossing over $910 million worldwide. It also picked up four Oscars, two BAFTA Awards and two Golden Globe awards, despite mixed reviews from critics.

Though May had previously suggested that the notion of a sequel was unlikely, it seems he's now reconsidering the idea.

He told the Daily Star, "We’ve been talking about it."



"I felt proud of it and the people who played us were just phenomenal," he said. "It’s so tempting to do the sequel – it would be worth it just to work with those boys again."



"Bohemian Rhapsody climaxed in Live Aid and I suppose implicitly Freddie starting to deal with his AIDS, but an awful lot happened between the end of the film to the end of the glory days of Queen."



May added that he "loved the fact we were able to do it for Freddie. That really means a lot and I felt we did it in the right way, and in the right spirit.



"Of course we were represented in the movie because we were a group, but it was really all about Freddie, and I think we did him good."