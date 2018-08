Queen have released a trailer for their upcoming Live At The Rainbow release from 1974.

The double-disc set includes two shows from the London venue – the first in March, during the band’s first-ever headlining tour, and the second in November, which was filmed for a TV broadcast.

Live At The Rainbow 74 will be available in a deluxe box set containing replica tour itinerary, tour programme, ticket, button badges, poster and pass, plus a 60-page hardback book.

Queen: Live At The Rainbow 74 trailer