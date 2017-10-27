Queen share alternative version of All Dead, All Dead featuring Freddie Mercury

Queen have released an animated lyric video for an alternative take on their 1977 track All Dead, All Dead.

The original album version featured lead vocals from guitarist Brian May – but the newly released song, which appears on the 40th anniversary edition of News Of The World – has Freddie Mercury on vocal duties.

Tomorrow (October 28) will mark the 40th anniversary of News Of The World, with the deluxe box set arriving on November 17.

Speaking about the track with Guitar Magazine in 1983, May said: “That’s one of my favourites. That was one of the ones which I thought came off best, and I was really pleased with the sound.

“It always gives me a surprise when I listen to it because it was meant to really bring tears to your eyes. It almost does it to me.”

The video concept was created by Unanico Studios’ Jason Jameson, Robert Milne and Paul Laikin and tells the story of Pixie the cat, who is lost in a kingdom of cogs and pipes, wires and circuit boards.

May and the studio drew inspiration from Bruno Bozzetto’s animated opus Allegro Non Troppo, the 1976 film itself featuring a wandering feline as one of its protagonists.

Laikin says: “Jason, Robert and I are honoured to have worked with Brian to create a visual world for this fresh and emotional version of All Dead, All Dead.

“The cat in the video is inspired by photos Brian showed us of his childhood pet, and we hope it is also a fitting tribute to Freddie Mercury, who was devoted to his own cats.”

Find the contents of the News Of The World box set below.

Queen News Of The World 40th Anniversary Edition

Original album – new pure analogue cut vinyl

Side One

We Will Rock You We Are The Champions Sheer Heart Attack All Dead, All Dead Spread Your Wings Fight From The Inside

Side Two

Get Down, Make Love Sleeping On The Sidewalk Who Needs You It’s Late My Melancholy Blues

CD 1: The Original Album – Bob Ludwig 2011 master

We Will Rock You We Are The Champions Sheer Heart Attack All Dead, All Dead Spread Your Wings Fight From The Inside Get Down, Make Love Sleeping On The Sidewalk Who Needs You It’s Late My Melancholy Blues

CD 2: Raw Sessions

We Will Rock You (Alternative Version) We Are The Champions (Alternative Version) Sheer Heart Attack (Original Rough Mix) All Dead, All Dead (Original Rough Mix) Spread Your Wings (Alternative Take) Fight From The Inside (Demo Vocal Version) Get Down, Make Love (Early Take) Sleeping On The Sidewalk (Live in the USA, 1977) Who Needs You (Acoustic Take) It’s Late (Alternative Version) My Melancholy Blues (Original Rough Mix)

CD3: Bonus tracks

Feelings Feelings (Take 10, July 1977) We Will Rock You (BBC Session) We Will Rock You (Fast) (BBC Session) Spread Your Wings (BBC Session) It’s Late (BBC Session) My Melancholy Blues (BBC Session) We Will Rock You (Backing Track) We Are The Champions (Backing Track) Spread Your Wings (Instrumental) Fight From The Inside (Instrumental) Get Down, Make Love (Instrumental) It’s Late (USA Radio Edit 1978) Sheer Heart Attack (Live in Paris 1979) We Will Rock You (Live in Tokyo 1982) My Melancholy Blues (Live in Houston 1977) Get Down, Make Love (Live in Montreal 1981) Spread Your Wings (Live in Europe 1979) We Will Rock You (Live at the MK Bowl 1982) We Are The Champions (Live at the MK Bowl 1982)

DVD: Queen: The American Dream

