Freddie would love Lambert, says Taylor

Queen's Roger Taylor says Freddie Mercury would approve of the man who is filling in for him on the band's US tour.

Drummer Taylor and guitarist Brian May are in America for a series of Queen dates, with Adam Lambert on vocal duties.

And while Taylor insists they could never replace Mercury – who died from Aids-related complications in 1991 – he is certain Queen’s legendary frontman would love American Idol runner-up Lambert’s style.

Taylor tells Germany’s Bluewin: “When Brian and I give concerts as a Queen, we don’t want anyone to imitate Freddie — because no one can replace him for us.

“That would be the wrong message. Adam Lambert is an independent artist. It fits us perfectly, because he is so theatrical, a true diva. Freddie would love him.”

And Taylor adds that Mercury is never far from his thoughts. Asked whether he still thinks of him, Taylor says: “Every day, at least once. It is, for Brian and me, part of our lives and our infrastructure. We stood together so closely for so many years.”