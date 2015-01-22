Queen Kwong detail free London shows

Queen Kwong will play four free gigs in London next month, they’ve announced.

Frontwoman Carre Callaway is joined in the Los Angles-based outfit by Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland, former Marilyn Manson bassist Fred Sablan and drummer Hayden Scott.

They plan on releasing their debut album this summer and will perform at four London venues in February. Entry for all four gigs will be free.

Callaway’s last release was the five-track Bad Lieutenant EP in 2013 which was recorded in the bathroom of an apartment in New York. It featured the track Like The Swan. View it below.

Feb 17: London The Old Blue Last

Feb 18: London The Stillery

Feb 20: London Upstairs @ Garage

Feb 21: London Hoxton Square Bar