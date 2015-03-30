Freddie film news was joke says May

Reports that Queen’s Freddie Mercury biopic was back on track with Sacha Baron Cohen leading the production are the result of a joke, guitarist Brian May has reported.

The band’s manager Jim Beach did say Cohen had returned to the project after departing in 2013. But his quotes at a manager’s convention on Thursday were meant in jest.

May says via his website: “Jim said that, in response to enquiries about progress on the Freddie film, that Sacha Baron Cohen had been re-engaged to write, produce and direct – as well as starring in all four major roles!

“I’m afraid some folks might have taken it seriously.”

Beach was present to accept an award from the Music Managers’ Forum, presented to him by May and bandmate Roger Taylor.

The media outlet that originally reported Beach’s comment has apologised. TeamRock News apologises to our readers for our inaccurate report.