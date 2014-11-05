Queen could record with Lambert

Queen could take their association with Adam Lambert further and record music with him, says drummer Roger Taylor.

Lambert, Taylor and May picked up the Band Of The Year Award at last night’s Classic Rock Roll Of Honour gala event in Los Angeles.

The singer came second in US TV gameshow American Idol in 2009, and tied up with the remaining members of Queen two years later. They’ll play seven shows in the UK in January.

Taylor tells Ultimate Classic Rock: “I see no end to the possibility and the potential of Adam Lambert. He’s a fabulous performer. I think it would be very interesting to do something with him.”

But he adds: “Not an album, probably. He’s got his own stuff to do and that’s very much a priority for him. His voice is so extraordinary and I think we could really do something great with it.”

Meanwhile, Taylor and May are gearing up to release Queen Forever, which will include the last tracks recorded by late frontman Freddie Mercury – including Let Me In Your Heart Again, below. Taylor says of the song: “It comes out great. You can hear the old rhythm section in full swing, and it sounds good to me.”

The band’s classic track Bohemian Rhapsody was last month voted the best piece of music for helping people feel better when they’re ill.

Jan 13: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 14: Glasgow Hydro

Jan 17: London O2 Arena

Jan 20: Leeds First Direct Arena

Jan 21: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Jan 23: Birmingham NIA

Jan 24: Nottingham Capital FM Arena