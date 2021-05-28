Queen celebrate 40 years of Queen's Greatest Hits with new formats

As our tiny brains struggle to make sense of the fact that Queen's Greatest Hits was released only 10 years into their career, but that it was also 40 years ago, Queen have announced they're releasing two new versions of the UK's biggest selling album.

Originally released on October 26 1981, the album's ruby anniversary will be heralded by the arrival of a cassette version - available in five different colours - and a new CD version that comes with what's being described as an "exclusive slipcase". Both will be released globally on July 2.

In a statement, the band reveal that a clear plastic cassette and the slipcased CD will be available to all, while a limited number of variants will be on sale at the Queen webstore. These include:

Collector’s Edition CD With Exclusive Slipcase Cover signed by Brian May and Roger Taylor, bundled with all 4 band member colour cassettes and a Greatest Hits gold plated badge (limited to 1000 signed copies, but already sold out)

Collector’s Edition Frosted Aqua Cassette – Freddie Mercury Cover

Collector’s Edition Transparent Pink Cassette – Brian May Cover

Collector’s Edition Transparent Green Cassette – Roger Taylor Cover

Collector’s Edition Transparent Blue Cassette – John Deacon Cover

Greatest Hits is the UK's biggest-selling album ever, with certified sales of over six million copies. It's spent a grand total of 942 weeks and counting on the UK chart, including four weeks at number 1.

Last November, the collection finally hit the Top 10 on the US Billboard 200, when it hit the number 8 spot. Since its release in October 1981, Greatest Hits had spent a total of 413 weeks on the US album chart, but had previously peaked at number 11, in 1991.