Brian May signs guitars for badger auction

Queen guitarist Brian May has signed 11 Badger brand guitarst, to be auctioned this weekend in aid of badger charities.

He’s spent years campaigning against the controversial policy of badger culling, designed to prevent the spread of bovine tuberculosis, which opponents say is doomed to failure.

Now he’s teamed up with manufacturer Mark Badger and Philip White, founder of Red Badger Records, to offer custom instruments via eBay.

Anne Brummer, spokesperson for May’s Save Me Trust, says: “The trust’s core work is in halting the badger culls and protecting and strengthening the Hunting Act. Science clearly shows that killing badgers will never stop bovine TB in cattle. Save Me aims to work collaboratively to find the solution to this devastating disease.”

Mark Badger says: “Hopefully through the auction and surrounding publicity generated over the coming weeks more people will awaken and be made aware of all the cruelty and stupid acts that have been taking place over the past several years.”

Philip White adds: “I have always wanted to take my charity work to the next level. This will hopefully be the first of many projects – and hopefully more will be badger oriented.”

The funds raised will be distributed to groups working in the areas most affected by culling. The eBay auctions commence at noon every day from August 26 until September 5, with each running for 24 hours.

The Top 10 Best Brian May Queen Songs