Queen and Adam Lambert invite you backstage in new online series

Queen and Adam Lambert have shared the first episode of their new online Lockumentary series.

Part one is titled Roadies In Lockdown and features show stage manager Andy Bews as delves into what goes into putting on a Queen and Adam Lambert concert.

Along with behind-the-scenes footage, the five-minute video also includes soundchecks from Australia, South Korea and Japan.

Bews says: “We have a lot of moving elements to our show – a lot of automation, a lot of lift moves, screens coming down and out, lights moving – and we run it with a script.”

He adds: “Every time I’m on tour with Queen I really enjoy it – it’s a fun tour to do. They are such lovely people and we have an amazing crew and we are surrounded by a lot of nice people. It’s a really well-oiled machine. It’s a good thing to be a part of.”

And if you’re wondering about the amount of Hawaiian shirts on display, that’s because every week on tour, the crew celebrate Hawaiian Shirt Friday.

Earlier this week, Queen became only the third UK group to be honoured by the Royal Mail when it was revealed that 13 brand new stamps had been released in their honour. They join the Beatles and Pink Floyd as the only music groups to have a dedicated stamp issue.

Queen and Adam Lambert will return to the road in 2021 on their rescheduled European Rhapsody tour. The shows will get under way in Bologna on May 23 and wrap up with two performances in Madrid on July 6 and 7.

Queen and Adam Lambert 2021 European Rhapsody tour

May 23: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 26: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

May 27: Antwerp Sportspalais, Belgium

May 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 30: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 01: London The O2, UK

Jun 02: London The O2, UK

Jun 04: London The O2, UK

Jun 05: London The O2, UK

Jun 07: London The O2, UK

Jun 08: London The O2, UK

Jun 10: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 11: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 13: Birmingham Utlita Arena, UK

Jun 14: Birmingham Utlita Arena, UK

Jun 16: London The O2, UK

Jun 17: London The O2, UK

Jun 19: London The O2, UK

Jun 20: London The O2, UK

Jun 24: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, German

Jun 26: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Jul 01: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jul 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jul 06: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain

Jul 07: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain