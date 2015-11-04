Quadrophenia event set for London

Quadrophenia star Phil Daniels will join other cast members at an event recreating the sights and sounds of 1964 when the Franc Roddam film is screened at London’s Eventim Apollo in February 11.

Along with the movie, based on The Who’s double rock opera album, the event will feature staged re-enactments of key scenes from the film.

Daniels, whose performance as Pete Townshend’s disaffected Mod Jimmy set him on the road to stardom, will appear at a Q&A session, accompanied by co-stars Toyah Willcox, Trevor Laird, Garry Cooper and Daniel Peacock.

And tribute band Who’s Who will also play a set on the night along with memorabilia including original Vespa scooters from the era.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday (November 6) at 11am direct from the venue.

Townshend slammed the UK’s classical music charts earlier this year when music used in his orchestral remake of Quadrophenia was banned from their listings.

Pete Townshend: Pete Townshend’s Classic Quadrophenia