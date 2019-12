Tons more names have been added to this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals – including a rare co-headliner announcement

Queens Of The Stone Age will co-headline the Friday night at Reading/Saturday at Leeds with Paramore, while the likes of A Day To Remember, Letlive, Enter Shikari, Hacktivist, Pendulum and more have also been announced!

Reading and Leeds take place August 22-24. For the full lineup to date and for ticket details, head to www.readingfestival.com or www.leedsfestival.com