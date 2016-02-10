Qemists explain 6-year delay for Warrior Sound

The Qemists say the six-year wait for their third album is down to the amount of time they needed to perfect their sound before hitting the studio.

Warrior Sound is issued on March 4 via Amazing Records – and TeamRock Radio has the world exclusive play of the track Anger, featuring Crossfaith’s Koie Kenta. The song will be aired on (Thursday, February 11) between 4pm and 4.30pm on Dewsbury’s show.

As for why they kept fans waiting for so long for the follow-up to 2010’s Spirit In The System, The Qemists tell The Alt Show: “We like to take our time and get things right. The first album did take five years to make. The way that we work, we don’t just go in and record, we design all our sounds too.

“So when you design the snare sound before you can think about programming or recording, there is a lot more work to do. It’s not a case of jumping into the studio for a couple of months to record the songs. It doesn’t take six years, so that’s a bit of an excuse.”

The Qemists will support Crossfaith on part of their March UK tour. They’ll miss the first five shows as they are tour with Enter Shikari, but will be onboard starting in Leeds on March 22.

CROSSFAITH UK TOUR 2016

Mar 16: Southend Chinnerys

Mar 17: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Mar 18: Brighton The Haunt

Mar 19: Cardiff Y Plas

Mar 20: Plymouth The Hub

Mar 22: Leeds Key Club (with The Qemists)

Mar 23: Reading Sub 89 (with The Qemists)

Mar 24: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms (with The Qemists)

Mar 25: Liverpool O2 Academy 2 (with The Qemists)

Mar 26: Manchester Academy 2 (with The Qemists)

Mar 28: Glasgow King Tut’s (with The Qemists)

Mar 29: Sheffield Corporation (with The Qemists)

Mar 30: Norwich Waterfront (with The Qemists)

Mar 31: London Electric Brixton (with The Qemists)