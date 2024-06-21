"I just wanted to make a fun project full of some bad bitches in music that I love." Listen to PVRIS and Lights collaboration The Blob

PVRIS and Lights have joined forces for a collaborative single, The Blob.

It's the latest single to be released from PVRIS' forthcoming collaborations album, which finds Lyndsey Gunnulfsen working with female, female-identifying, trans, and non-binary musicians. PVRIS released Burn The Witch as their first single of 2024 in February, and followed up with the release of Oil & Water in April.

Speaking about the collaboration with Lights, Gunnulfsen told Rock Sound,

“I just sent her the instrumental, it didn’t have vocals or anything. She flipped the song in such a cool way, vocally, that I never would have been able to do on my own and never would have thought of doing. Lights is a big person I looked up to a lot in this scene because she’s a multi-instrumentalist. She’s producing her stuff, does all her own art direction. She’s badass.”



The singer added, “It’s been fun and it’s been cool to have a track ready, and then sending it to somebody else and being like ‘Put your sauce on it, put your magic on it’.”

Talking in more depth about the forthcoming collaborations album, Gunnulfsen says, “At its core, I just wanted to make a fun project full of some bad bitches in music that I love and create a space where we can express whatever we want and get to experiment sonically. I didn’t want to be overly precious about it, I just want to have fun and free flow!

“I think I’ve truly been in hundreds of writing/producing sessions at this point in my career and I can recall less than 20 of those that were with female writers and around 10 that were with female producers. From labels and publishers to management, there is so little advocacy to get artists into rooms with women in general. It’s even rarer to see the same advocacy towards connecting and putting only women in a room together, especially without it being made into a commodity, “special event” or task to check off. These collaborations should be happening organically regardless of who is watching.”

Listen to The Blob below, and look out for an in-depth feature with Lyndsey Gunnulfsen on Louder very soon.