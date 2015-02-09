Prong, Voivod and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show, we’ll be showcasing the debut album from The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster.

And we’ll be spinning Prong’s cover of Bad Brains, the new one from Voivod and tunes from Slipknot, Slayer, MC5, Avenged Sevenfold, Mastodon, Pantera and Crobot.

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that one dedicated superfan is cementing his place in Marvel and body modification history by turning himself into a real life embodiment of Red Skull. Henry Damon of Caracas, Venezuela, began his transformation into the scarlet-skinned Nazi supervillain by having subdermal implants inserted into his forehead, the 37-year-old father and husband then cut off his nose, tattooed his eyeballs black, and initiated a series of red and black face tattoos to achieve the full Red Skull effect.

Anyway, it got us thinking… if you could transform yourself into one Marvel character who would it be and why? We’re going for Thor and Wolverine, it’s all about the hair, facial or otherwise.

