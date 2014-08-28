Prong showcase single promo

Metal veterans Prong have released a video for their new single Remove, Separate Self.

It’s lifted from the band’s album Ruining Lives, which launched in April this year via SPV/Steamhammer.

Prong frontman Tommy Victor says: “The song and video are distinctively Prong, with a soul-searching and apocalyptic vibe. The single and video will correspond with our US and Canadian tour starting on September 10.”

Two versions of Remove, Separate Self will be released digitally on September 12: the album version and a mix by Trivium’s Matt Heafy. A 7-inch single will follow on October 24.

Heafy says: Sometimes mixes do it right, but I wanted to take a completely different approach to what people think a remix is in the first place.”

An exclusive iTunes edition of the single will feature Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck.