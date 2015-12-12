Trending

Prong detail X - No Absolutes

By Louder  

US metal veterans return with first new original music in two years

Prong will release their 10th studio album X - No Absolutes on February 5 via Steamhammer/SPV.

Produced by guitarist and vocalist Tommy Victor along with co-producer and engineer Chris Collier, the follow-up to 2015’s cover release Songs From The Black Hole marks the band’s first original material since 2014’s Ruining Lives.

Victor says: “Prong has maintained aggression while tackling the challenge of creating classic songs and anthems in the past, but we have gone even a step further with this mentality on No Absolutes. Here you will find a collection of riff intensified crushers, furious barn burners, and fist pumping sing-a-longs.”

X – No Absolutes will be available as a digipak – including bonus track and poster, 2LP gatefold version featuring coloured vinyl with the CD in a paper sleeve, and as a digital download.

Prong will launch the project with a series of European dates starting March 23 in the Netherlands. The run will include a March 26 date at London’s Underworld.

PRONG X – NO ABSOLUTES TRACKLIST

  1. Ultimate Authority
  2. Sense Of Ease
  3. Without Words
  4. Cut And Dry
  5. No Absolutes
  6. Do Nothing
  7. Belief System
  8. Soul Sickness
  9. In Spite Of Hindrances
  10. Ice Runs Through My Veins
  11. Worth Pursuing
  12. With Dignity
  13. Universal Law (DigiPak bonus track)
