Prong detail X - No Absolutes

Prong will release their 10th studio album X - No Absolutes on February 5 via Steamhammer/SPV.

Produced by guitarist and vocalist Tommy Victor along with co-producer and engineer Chris Collier, the follow-up to 2015’s cover release Songs From The Black Hole marks the band’s first original material since 2014’s Ruining Lives.

Victor says: “Prong has maintained aggression while tackling the challenge of creating classic songs and anthems in the past, but we have gone even a step further with this mentality on No Absolutes. Here you will find a collection of riff intensified crushers, furious barn burners, and fist pumping sing-a-longs.”

X – No Absolutes will be available as a digipak – including bonus track and poster, 2LP gatefold version featuring coloured vinyl with the CD in a paper sleeve, and as a digital download.

Prong will launch the project with a series of European dates starting March 23 in the Netherlands. The run will include a March 26 date at London’s Underworld.

PRONG X – NO ABSOLUTES TRACKLIST