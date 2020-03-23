Prog-friendly online gigs - Monday 23

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase, most of whom will be confined to home. Many are free, some require a small fee, others simply ask you make some kind of donation to help during a time when most artist's income has been made all but non-existent. But this is also a fantastic time to be discovering new artists.

Chris Parkins of the London Prog Gigs Facebook page has been an early champion of streaming gigs and has set up the Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on. We'll be bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis.

Today, Monday March 22, we have:

Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate

Malcolm Galloway and Kathryn from the London-based proggers Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate will be streaming live form their front room via the band's Facebook page at 5pm today (GMT).

"Malcolm will be singing and playing piano and Kathryn playing flute," they say. "Stripped down acoustic versions of our songs, and some requests (probably including some Pink Floyd). This is a bit of a trial run, as it will be our first attempt with the software, hardware, and with a FB live stream. If you can join us we'd be delighted to welcome you, and will try to interact with comments as we go along."

Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate broadcast via their Facebook page at 5pm (GMT)

We're trying to bring you as much information as we can. If you're a band who are having your own online gig, or a fan who knows about one, and we haven't included it here, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe and prog on.