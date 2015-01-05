Prog band or mushroom.. you decide

A gardening quiz asks readers to identify a rogue mushroom in a list of prog rock bands.

The Telegraph’s Great Gardening Quiz – compiled by Mark Diacono and Alan Titchmarsh – includes a question that pokes light-hearted fun at some of the more outlandish names adopted by prog groups.

Spock’s Beard and Helmet Of Gnats are among the bands to get a mention. The question reads: All of these are prog rock bands, apart from one, which is a mushroom. Which is the mushroom: Helmet of Gnats, Gandalf’s Fist, Cinnamon Navel, The Pineapple Thief, Spock’s Beard, Tucky Buzzard?

Prog magazine readers will no doubt identify the mushroom immediately, but it could prove tricky for your average gardener.