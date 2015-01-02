Producer slams Beatles Let It Be as 'garbage'

Producer Glyn Johns has described The Beatles album Let It Be as a “bunch of garbage.”

Johns worked on the band’s 12th and final album but says it was ruined by Phil Spector who, he says, “puked all over it.”

The band recorded the tracks before setting it aside. It was only issued after John Lennon handed the tapes to Spector to remix and add overdubs ahead of a 1970 release.

In his memoir Sound Man, Johns says (via Ultimate Classic Rock): “I was disappointed that Lennon got away with giving it to Spector, and even more disappointed with what Spector did to it.

“It has nothing to do with the Beatles at all. Let It Be is a bunch of garbage. As I say in the book, he puked all over it. I’ve never listened to the whole thing, I’ve only listened to the first few bars of some things and said, ‘Oh, forget it.’ It was ridiculously, disgustingly syrupy.”

Johns adds that he was thrilled to work with the band and that he enjoyed seeing them simply interacting with each other in the studio.

He says: “I was witnessing them being normal to each other. Which no one else had got to see, and which nobody really had a clue about. And so my concept of the record was, how fantastic to have a record of them playing live, sitting around mocking each other, just having a laugh.”

Johns previously described how he played Led Zeppelin’s debut album to Mick Jagger and George Harrison in the late 1960s, but that neither thought it was very good.

‘Sound Man’ out now, published by Blue Rider Press.