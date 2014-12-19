Primus Wonka album synced with 1971 film

Primus’ wacky take on the Charlie And The Chocolate Factory soundtrack has been synced with the original film by a fan.

Les Claypool and co released Primus And The Chocolate Factory in October as a tribute to the 1971 film Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory. Now Primus’ version of the soundtrack can be heard alongside the film after a fan synced the two together.

The album was the first Primus record in 19 years to feature the original lineup of Claypool, drummer Tim ‘Herb’ Alexander and guitarist Larry Lalonde.

Alexander suffered a heart attack earlier this year but is back with the band after making a full recovery following surgery.