Primus are officially on the hunt for a new drummer. Could it be you?

Following the unexpected leave of longtime drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander last month, Primus are on the lookout for a replacement.
In a short statement, the US prog metallers revealed that Alexander e-mailed the band out of the blue on October 17, stating that "effective immediately he would no longer be involved" with Primus. "“It came as a complete shock to all of us here", they wrote.
In a new social media post, the Les Claypool-fronted troupe announce "We are currently taking submissions from all points in the universe for the position of Primus drummer/percussionist.”
Adding detail as to the type of musician they're looking for, they continue, "Seeking a well-mannered, affable individual with original sensibility and aesthetic, possessing a desire to open new doors in the creative world.
"Flashy chops are wonderful, but groove, pocket, and the ability to listen, react, and contribute to the musical conversation is a must.”
Drummers interested in the role must submit a resume and a video audition to the band to drumsearch@primusville.com.
Earlier this month, Alexander offered clarity behind his surprise departure from Primus. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he explained: “Over time, I started realizing that it was affecting my physical life, it was affecting my mental life, and it was affecting my family life, and my heart just wasn’t in it.”
"When I discovered that I’m struggling with all these things, I had to sit and think about exactly what am I doing."
He continued, "I don’t think I’ve ever chosen my path in life, I think I’ve just always thought ‘I’m a drummer, I’m just gonna do music,’ and things came to me, accepting whatever happens.”
