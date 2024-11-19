Primus are officially on the hunt for a new drummer. Could it be you?

Following the unexpected leave of longtime drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander last month, Primus are on the lookout for a replacement.

In a short statement, the US prog metallers revealed that Alexander e-mailed the band out of the blue on October 17, stating that "effective immediately he would no longer be involved" with Primus. "“It came as a complete shock to all of us here", they wrote.

In a new social media post, the Les Claypool-fronted troupe announce "We are currently taking submissions from all points in the universe for the position of Primus drummer/percussionist.”

Adding detail as to the type of musician they're looking for, they continue, "Seeking a well-mannered, affable individual with original sensibility and aesthetic, possessing a desire to open new doors in the creative world.

"Flashy chops are wonderful, but groove, pocket, and the ability to listen, react, and contribute to the musical conversation is a must.”

Drummers interested in the role must submit a resume and a video audition to the band to drumsearch@primusville.com.

Earlier this month, Alexander offered clarity behind his surprise departure from Primus. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he explained: “Over time, I started realizing that it was affecting my physical life, it was affecting my mental life, and it was affecting my family life, and my heart just wasn’t in it.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"When I discovered that I’m struggling with all these things, I had to sit and think about exactly what am I doing."

He continued, "I don’t think I’ve ever chosen my path in life, I think I’ve just always thought ‘I’m a drummer, I’m just gonna do music,’ and things came to me, accepting whatever happens.”

View the call-out post below: