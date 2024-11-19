Primus are officially on the hunt for a new drummer. Could it be you?

By
( )
published

Primus have announced a open call across the universe for a "well-mannered, affable" new drummer. Here's how to submit your application

Primus
(Image credit: Joey Foley/Getty Images)

Following the unexpected leave of longtime drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander last month, Primus are on the lookout for a replacement.

In a short statement, the US prog metallers revealed that Alexander e-mailed the band out of the blue on October 17, stating that "effective immediately he would no longer be involved" with Primus. "“It came as a complete shock to all of us here", they wrote.

In a new social media post, the Les Claypool-fronted troupe announce "We are currently taking submissions from all points in the universe for the position of Primus drummer/percussionist.”

Adding detail as to the type of musician they're looking for, they continue, "Seeking a well-mannered, affable individual with original sensibility and aesthetic, possessing a desire to open new doors in the creative world.

"Flashy chops are wonderful, but groove, pocket, and the ability to listen, react, and contribute to the musical conversation is a must.”

Drummers interested in the role must submit a resume and a video audition to the band to drumsearch@primusville.com.

Earlier this month, Alexander offered clarity behind his surprise departure from Primus. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he explained: “Over time, I started realizing that it was affecting my physical life, it was affecting my mental life, and it was affecting my family life, and my heart just wasn’t in it.”

"When I discovered that I’m struggling with all these things, I had to sit and think about exactly what am I doing."

He continued, "I don’t think I’ve ever chosen my path in life, I think I’ve just always thought ‘I’m a drummer, I’m just gonna do music,’ and things came to me, accepting whatever happens.”

View the call-out post below:

A post shared by PRIMUS (@primusville)

A photo posted by on

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music.