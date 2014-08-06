PREMIERE: Triptykon – Aurorae

Tom G Warrior and co. have just released a suitably dark and bleak video for Aurorae, and we're premiering it for you now!

Prepare to immerse yourself in this haunting, desolate soundscape. It’s the perfect antidote to a sunny day and we can’t wait to see them at Bloodstock this weekend.

Then they’re touring Europe in December, dates below:

04.12.2014 London (UK) – Forum + At The Gates & Morbus Chron

05.12.2014 Manchester (UK) – Academy 2 + At The Gates & Morbus Chron

06.12.2014 Glasgow (UK) – Garage + At The Gates & Morbus Chron

07.12.2014 Birmingham (UK) – Academy + At The Gates & Morbus Chron

08.12.2014 Cardiff (UK) – Solus + At The Gates & Morbus Chron

10.12.2014 Essen (Germany) – Turock + At The Gates & Morbus Chron

11.12.2014 Hamburg (Germany) – Markthalle + At The Gates & Morbus Chron

12.12.2014 Eindhoven (The Netherlands) – EMM

13.12.2014 Leipzig (Germany) – Conne Island + At The Gates & Morbus Chron

14.12.2014 Wien (Austria) – Arena + At The Gates & Morbus Chron

16.12.2014 Aarau (Switzerland) – Kiff + At The Gates & Morbus Chron

17.12.2014 Munich (Germany) – Backstage Werk + At The Gates & Morbus Chron

18.12.2014 Antwerpen (Belgium) – Trix + At The Gates & Morbus Chron

19.12.2014 Cologne (Germany) – Essigfabrik + At The Gates & Morbus Chron

20.12.2014 Berlin (Germany) – Postbahnhof + At The Gates & Morbus Chron