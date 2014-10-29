Premiere: The BossHoss - God Loves Cowboys

The BossHoss release a new compilation album, God Loves Cowboys, on November 3, ahead of their upcoming UK tour with Motorhead, but you can check out the album right here, right now.

Featuring the band’s covers of Motorhead’s Killers and Cameo’s Word Up, alongside a host of rollicking originals, God Loves Cowboys celebrates the first decade of the Berlin band’s career.

With a sound best described as “an encounter between Johnny Cash and Elvis on the eve of the apocalypse”, a good time is guaranteed…

The BossHoss will support Motorhead and The Damned at the O2 Apollo Manchester on November 4, Birmingham NIA on November 6 and London Wembley Arena on November 8.