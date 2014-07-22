PREMIERE: Empress AD – Invisible Conductor

Ahead of Empress AD's debut album Still Life Moving Fast, we're premiering the new video for single Invisible Conductor.

If you have even the slightest interest in progressive or post-metal so vast it could fill a black hole, then check out Empress AD.

Their debut album Still Life Moving Fast is out 1st September and can be pre-ordered here and from iTunes here.

Empress AD will be main support for Turbowolf on the Download Freezes Over tour. Dates below:

1st December: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

2nd December: Deaf Institute, Manchester

4th December: Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

5th December: Sound Circus, Bournemouth

6th December: Institute Temple, Birmingham

8th December: Waterfront Studio, Norwich

9th December: Dingwalls, London

Tickets are on-sale now (subject to per-ticket charge plus order processing fee) and are available from www.livenation.co.uk or www.ticketmaster.co.uk.