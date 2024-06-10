Powerviolence nasties Nails announce new album Every Bridge Burning, release lead single Imposing Will, are still nasty

Grindcore legends Nails have released their first new song in eight years, Imposing Will.

The filthy, 82-second track is the first taste of the band’s impending fourth album Every Bridge Burning, which comes out on August 30 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The artwork and track listing of the new record are available below.

Founding vocalist/guitarist Todd Jones comments: “Imposing Will is special to the record in that I knew we wanted it to be the opener.

“We wanted it to have the effect of an urgency; an immediacy in the music itself. When you push play, you get smacked in the face.”

Every Bridge Burning was recorded at God City Studios in Salem, Massachusetts, with Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou producing.

Nails will promote Every Bridge Burning with North American tours in September and November.

The band are also slated to play Damnation Festival in Manchester, UK, on November 2.

See their full list of upcoming dates and get tickets below.

Nails were once thought to have disbanded in 2016, when all tour dates to promote their third album You Will Never Be One Of Us were abruptly cancelled.

One gig promoter posted on social media at the time: “Unfortunately the show Nails plus Full Of Hell on 7th November has now been CANCELLED due to the band going on sudden hiatus. Full ticket refunds are available from point of purchase.”

John Gianelli (bass) and Taylor Young (drums) left the band simultaneously in 2020, leaving Jones as the sole remaining member.

However, Nails posted a photo of Jones in God City with Ballou on social media late last year, indicating they were continuing and working on new music.

The band’s lineup is now rounded out by drummer Carlos Cruz (Warbringer), bassist Andrew Solis (Despise You, Apparition) and guitarist Shelby Lermo (Ulthar).

Nails – Every Bridge Burning:

1. Imposing Will

2. Punishment Map

3. Every Bridge Burning

4. Give Me The Painkiller

5. Lacking The Ability To Process Empathy

6. Trapped

7. Made Up In Your Mind

8. Dehumanized

9. I Can’t Turn It Off

10. No More Rivers To Cross

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

Sep 11: Montreal Theatre Fairmount, QC, Canada

Sep 12: Toronto The Axis Club Theatre, ON, Canada

Sep 13: Detroit Tangent Gallery, MI

Sep 14: Chicago Avondale Music Hall, IL

Sep 15: St Louis Off Broadway, MO

Sep 16: Nashville Exit/In, TN

Sep 17: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Sep 18: Greensboro Hangar 1819, NC

Sep 19: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Sep 20: Brooklyn The Brooklyn Monarch, NY

Sep 21: Worcester New England Metal & Hardcore Festival @ The Palladium, MA

Nov 02: Manchester Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 14: Berkeley Cornerstone, CA

Nov 15: Los Angeles The Belasco, CA

Nov 16: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Get tickets.