Post Malone: Ozzy said collaboration was the best thing he’s done since Sabbath

Last week, US rapper Post Malone released his new album Hollywood’s Bleeding, which featured a guests appearance from Ozzy Osbourne.

The Prince Of Darkness sings on the track Take What You Want, which also features Travis Scott.

And in a new interview with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show, Malone – aka Austin Richard Post – has revealed how the collaboration came about, and reports that Ozzy was full of praise by the final result.

Malone says: “I was in Utah because I had just got off tour. Ozzy went over to producer Andrew Watt’s house and he said, ‘Hey, you know what? Ozzy Osbourne’s coming down. We’re going to cut it and I’ll FaceTime you and you let me know what’s going on.’

“So we talked and it was a big fucking deal. Ozzy Osbourne!”

Malone adds: “I think he crushed it. I mean, he was talking to Watt and Watt was telling me, he was like, ‘This is my favourite shit I’ve done since Sabbath – since I started my own way.’ I was like, ‘That’s fucking huge. I’m honoured. Thank you very much.’”

Post Malone is no stranger to the rock scene and performed at this year’s Grammy Awards with Red Hot Chili Peppers and took to the stage with Aerosmith at the 2018 VMA Awards.

Ozzy, meanwhile, is working with occupational therapists to get him back to full fitness ahead of his rescheduled No More Tours 2 shows, which will take place across the UK and Europe from the end of January.

Ozzy will also release the mammoth See You On The Other Side limited edition package on November 29 through Sony Legacy, which will bring together his solo catalogue along with a host of extras.