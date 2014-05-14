Porcupine Tree, Gojira and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

It's that mid-week lull we all know too well. Wednesday might seem a long way from Monday, but it's equally as far from Friday – so we're here to make it more tolerable.

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’re playing you some killer tracks from the debut album of Australia’s Dead Letter Circus, as well as the best from Hammer favourites Gojira, Ghost BC, Porcupine Tree, Soundgardan, Avatar and Lionize.

But what radio show would be complete without some rambling from its hosts… and you’re in luck that we love to talk. Tonight we’re discussing China’s plans to build a high-speed railway to the US – which would require about 125 miles of undersea tunnel. This, as ever, got us thinking… what’s the longest journey (in hours and minutes) that you’ve had to endure?

It once took us over eight hours to make it to an open shop. Admittedly it was 2am… and we were drunk… and lost… and fell asleep.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.