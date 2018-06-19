Bobby Dall wants to record new Poison album

Bobby Dall says he’d like to record a new album with his Poison bandmates, but admits it might be “difficult” getting the time to do it.

The band haven’t released a record since 2007’s Poison’d, with drummer Rikki Rockett recently reporting that new material from the band in the future was a possibility.

He told the OC Weekly: “I personally think we still have a lot of stories to tell. Because the music business has changed so much, I don’t know that you’d get a full record out of Poison, but I do believe that you will see new music at some point in some capacity.”

And in a new interview with All That Shreds magazine, Dall says: “I’m not going to bullshit you and say there’s any in the process. Would I like there to be? Yes. But, it’s a matter of everyone having the time.

“Everybody in the band has other commitments. Some members have younger children than others. So between those two issues, it’s difficult and, you know, health issues as we get older.

“Should we be making a new record? Yes, definitely. But will it happen? I don’t know.”

Poison are currently on the road across North America on the Nothin’ But A Good Time tour with Cheap Trick and Pop Evil, with their next show taking place tonight (June 19) in Toronto.

Poison Nothin' But A Good Time remaining North American tour dates

Jun 19: Toronto The Budweiser Stage, ON

Jun 21: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach, NY

Jun 22: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Jun 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 24: Allentown PPL Center, PA