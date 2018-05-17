Rikki Rockett: I want Bret Michaels to put more energy into Poison

Rikki Rockett says he’d like vocalist Bret Michaels “to put a little more energy into Poison.”

The drummer admits in a new interview with OC Weekly that he, guitarist CC DeVille and bassist Bobby Dall have “some resentment” towards the singer due to his solo tours, which contributed in part to the band’s five-year hiatus.

Rockett tells the website: “I think we need to get away from each other and do other things, but at the same time, I think he spent a little too much time away.

“There’s definitely some resentment, but not resentment like I want him to fail. I want him to do good. I just want Poison to be important too, and I would like [him] to put a little more energy into Poison.”

Poison are about to kick off their Nothin’ But A Good Time North American tour with Cheap Trick and Pop Evil – and Rockett reports that he feels new studio material from the band is a possibility.

He says: “I personally think we still have a lot of stories to tell. Because the music business has changed so much, I don’t know that you’d get a full record out of Poison, but I do believe that you will see new music at some point in some capacity.”

Poison’s live dates will get under way at Irvine’s Five Points Amphitheatre tomorrow night (May 18).

Poison Nothin' But A Good Time 2018 North American tour dates

May 18: Irvine Five Points Amphitheatre, CA

May 19: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

May 20: Reno Grand Sierra Resort, NV

May 22: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

May 23: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

May 25: Kansas City Sprint Center, KS

May 26: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

May 31: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Jun 02: Dallas Toyota Pavilion at Irving Music Factory, TX

Jun 03: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jun 05: Atlanta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 07: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Jun 08: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 09: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jun 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 12: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Jun 13: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jun 14: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jun 15: Gilford Bank of NH Pavilion, NH

Jun 17: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 19: Toronto The Budweiser Stage, ON

Jun 21: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach, NY

Jun 22: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Jun 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 24: Allentown PPL Center, PA