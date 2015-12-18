Poison man Michaels reveals Rockett support

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has called bandmate Rikki Rockett a “true fighter” after the drummer revealed he’s battling cancer.

Rockett opened up this week about the intensive treatment he’s received since being diagnosed with a tumour on his tongue in June.

Michaels, who suffered a near-fatal brain haemorrhage in 2011, says: “My thoughts and prayers go out to Rikki. I have known for a while he was going through this tough battle.

“Although people have asked me about his health, out of respect for Rikki’s wishes, it wasn’t my place to speak about it until Rikki was ready to talk about it himself. He is a longtime friend and a true fighter.”

Last week, Michaels hinted that Poison – who last made a public appearance together in 2013 – could play “select” dates next summer to celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary.

And Rockett has backed up those comments, saying a return to the road is a distinct possibility.

He tells Sirius XM (via Blabbermouth): “There’s talk of a tour. There’s been some discussions here and there. I don’t know where that sits yet. I mean, it’s the 30th anniversary so it would be good.

“We wanted to get out there and do something – we haven’t toured in a couple of years. We’ve done some private stuff. Like last year, we did San Diego and a bunch of different corporate gigs. They were cool.”

Rockett has completed his programme of cancer treatment and will undergo a final PET scan in February.

He reports: “Both doctors said I’m doing excellent. The PET scan tells you if there’s any activity. They both said they suspect that there won’t be. It looks like it’s in remission.”