Poison Idea go on indefinite hiatus

Poison Idea have gone on indefinite hiatus, the band have announced.

They released their seventh album Confuse & Conquer in April via Southern Lord Recordings and embarked on a European tour to support the album. But they’ve taken a step back citing issues including “unfortunate band behaviour.”

They say in a statement: “Poison Idea is going on an indefinite hiatus following a successful month-long European tour due to some health/sanity issues, personal matters and addressing some unfortunate band behaviour.

“All upcoming shows for the undeterminable future will be cancelled or postponed indefinitely.”

Frontman Jerry A (aka Jerry Lang) formed the band in 1980 and they released debut album Kings Of Punk in 1986. They then underwent numerous lineup changes and split in 1993. Lang reformed the Portland outfit in 1999 and they went on to record 2006’s Latest Will And Testament along with this year’s record.

Poison Idea: The Indestructible Kings Of Punk