Michaels: I don’t have death wish

Poison singer Bret Michaels has reassured fans that he doesn’t have a death wish after attempting to keep working through his latest spate of health issues.

He only made small adjustments to his current solo tour after experiencing kidney problems that required surgery. Guitarist Pete Evick hailed his boss’s commitment to staying on the road – but admitted: “as a friend it’s hard to encourage or agree.”

Now lifelong diabetic Michaels says: “I wanted to take a moment to sincerely thank everyone for their concern, prayers and well wishes. I also want to thank the several emergency rooms and their staff for the immediate attention. This has been going on for several weeks and was extremely painful.

“I thought I was well enough after the first operation – however I got a blood clot, as well as an infection, which complicated the matter. I am fortunate that I work hard to keep my diabetes under control; however there’s no doubt after 45 years my healing process is a little slower than a non diabetic.”

But he continues: “I’m not a lay-around self-pity type of guy. In fact, the second I can be out of the hospital and moving, I go – I admit, sometimes too soon.”

Michaels is finally looking at slowing down and says he’ll make “serious health and life changes” next year. He says he’s on the mend, although he’s not fully fit yet, and adds: “I will continue to give all I can for as long as I can.”

He emphasises: “I don’t have a death wish – I just love playing music. It makes me feel good.”

Poison are discussing a large-scale tour next year.